EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Mizuho

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EYPT has been the topic of several other reports. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.86.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of EYPT opened at $28.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.06 and its 200-day moving average is $14.75. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99.

In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, insider Dario A. Paggiarino sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $29,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,707 shares in the company, valued at $514,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Dario A. Paggiarino sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $29,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dario A. Paggiarino sold 49,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $1,265,679.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,718.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,362,292 shares of company stock worth $68,924,919 and have sold 2,302,282 shares worth $45,001,561. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EYPT. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 1,321.8% in the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974,935 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,522,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,358 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $24,641,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,034,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,007,000 after buying an additional 593,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,640,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,245,000 after buying an additional 488,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery, including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.