F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FNB. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.67.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on F.N.B.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

NYSE:FNB opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.02. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $14.61.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. F.N.B.’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,998,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,208 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,346,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,806,000 after buying an additional 156,120 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,292,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,193,000 after buying an additional 136,104 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,515,000 after buying an additional 942,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,266,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,144,000 after buying an additional 822,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

(Get Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.