Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Price Target Raised to $1,200.00

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $1,085.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.42% from the company’s previous close.

Fairfax Financial Trading Down 1.9 %

OTCMKTS FRFHF traded down $19.52 on Tuesday, hitting $1,022.00. 5,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,604. Fairfax Financial has a 52-week low of $628.57 and a 52-week high of $1,064.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $957.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $889.29.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $52.87 EPS for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

