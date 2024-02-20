Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) PT Raised to C$1,200.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1,085.00 to C$1,200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 12.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FFH. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,500.00 to C$1,600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,800.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,650.00 to C$1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,400.00 to C$1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,400.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1,641.67.

FFH traded down C$3.56 on Tuesday, hitting C$1,371.41. 28,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,548. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1,285.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1,204.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.72. The stock has a market cap of C$31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.87. Fairfax Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$863.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$1,428.02.

In other Fairfax Financial news, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,239.50, for a total transaction of C$619,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 762 shares in the company, valued at C$944,499. In other news, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,239.50, for a total transaction of C$619,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$944,499. Also, Director R. William Mcfarland sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.85, for a total value of C$59,400.00. Insiders own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

