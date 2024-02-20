Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.17.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FAST. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Fastenal Price Performance

FAST opened at $70.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.85. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $70.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,170,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,070,288.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $387,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 19,500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,170,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,070,288.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,120 shares of company stock valued at $8,118,031. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastenal

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAST. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

