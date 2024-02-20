Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Trading Down 8.9%

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) dropped 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.79 and last traded at $6.89. Approximately 1,059,618 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 3,098,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FATE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $5.40 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a market capitalization of $691.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18.

In other news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 44,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $166,023.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,180,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,031,043.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 44,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $166,023.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,180,388 shares in the company, valued at $49,031,043.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 11,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $49,366.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,342.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,413 shares of company stock worth $199,732. Corporate insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fate Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 149.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,830,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,531,000 after purchasing an additional 8,894,625 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 4,653.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,489,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,049,000 after buying an additional 3,415,762 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 347.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,864,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,752 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 18.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,476,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 350.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,154,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,652 shares during the period.

About Fate Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.