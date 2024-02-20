Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:FMN)

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.02. Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.31.

Get Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.39 per share, with a total value of $110,778.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,256,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,060,136.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 114,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,209,180 over the last 90 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund

About Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:FMN Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 255,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,000.

(Get Free Report)

Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Federated Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Federated Investment Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds of GO state, GO local, special tax, hospital, transportation, pre-refunded, senior care, water and sewer, education, electric and gas, and public power sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.