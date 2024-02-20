FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 400 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 60.2% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 42.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Melius raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.93.

FedEx Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.66. 436,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,168,082. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.56. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $190.83 and a twelve month high of $285.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

