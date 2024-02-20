Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Fidelity National Financial to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $52.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.63. Fidelity National Financial has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $52.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.67%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FNF. Barclays started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at $13,083,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

