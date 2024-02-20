Finning International Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Finning International Trading Up 0.9 %

TSE:FTT opened at C$35.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$38.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$38.99. Finning International has a 52 week low of C$31.83 and a 52 week high of C$46.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Finning International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Finning International from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Finning International from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. National Bankshares raised shares of Finning International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.25.

Insider Activity at Finning International

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Kevin Parkes bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$36.14 per share, with a total value of C$108,420.00. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Finning International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.