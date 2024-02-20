First Digital USD (FDUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. In the last week, First Digital USD has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One First Digital USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001910 BTC on major exchanges. First Digital USD has a total market capitalization of $2.79 billion and approximately $6.58 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

First Digital USD Token Profile

First Digital USD’s genesis date was May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 2,793,465,335 tokens. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq. The official website for First Digital USD is firstdigitallabs.com.

Buying and Selling First Digital USD

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 2,793,465,335.47. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99880475 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 209 active market(s) with $5,830,484,831.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using U.S. dollars.

