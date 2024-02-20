First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Holdings Reduced by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,829 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,672 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 530.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 203.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Hawaiian Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.08 and a 1 year high of $27.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.03.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). First Hawaiian had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $210.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Hawaiian

In other First Hawaiian news, insider Christopher L. Dods sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $88,522.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,064.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on FHB. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

