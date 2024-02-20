First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.12

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 508546 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of First Mining Gold from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Get First Mining Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on First Mining Gold

First Mining Gold Trading Up 4.3 %

Insider Transactions at First Mining Gold

The firm has a market cap of C$110.11 million, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other First Mining Gold news, Director Keith Neumeyer acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

First Mining Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. First Mining Gold Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Mining Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mining Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.