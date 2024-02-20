First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Bought by Clean Energy Transition LLP

Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 948.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,186,646 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073,500 shares during the quarter. First Solar accounts for 27.9% of Clean Energy Transition LLP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Clean Energy Transition LLP owned approximately 1.11% of First Solar worth $191,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in First Solar in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new stake in First Solar during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $422,448.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,400,056.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Down 2.1 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $3.27 on Tuesday, reaching $153.71. 1,012,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,899,453. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $232.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.56.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.56.

Read Our Latest Report on First Solar

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.