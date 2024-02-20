First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Holdings Decreased by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 30.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,365 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. FMR LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.78 on Tuesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.40 and a 12 month high of $59.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.64.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.