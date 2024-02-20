First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Stock Position Raised by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,672 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned about 0.13% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $5,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.17. The company had a trading volume of 203,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,688. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

