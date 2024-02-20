First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Stock Position Raised by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,672 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned about 0.13% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $5,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.17. The company had a trading volume of 203,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,688. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.66.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Cuts Dividend
About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF
The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.