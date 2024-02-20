Five9 (FIVN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Five9 to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Five9 Stock Performance

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $72.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.24 and a 200 day moving average of $71.33. Five9 has a twelve month low of $51.01 and a twelve month high of $92.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Five9 from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Five9 from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $380,962.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,956.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Five9 by 22.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,783,000 after acquiring an additional 703,002 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 73.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the first quarter valued at $2,539,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,934 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Five9 during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

