Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0838 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FFC opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.49. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $17.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFC. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 2,531.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $115,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

