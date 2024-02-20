Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:BDL opened at $24.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.73. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $34.59.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $45.14 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Flanigan’s Enterprises

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 305.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 135.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 41.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 11.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 11.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

