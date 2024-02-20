FLEX LNG Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NYSE:FLNG)

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

FLEX LNG has raised its dividend payment by an average of 153.3% per year over the last three years. FLEX LNG has a payout ratio of 114.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect FLEX LNG to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 107.9%.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

FLEX LNG Stock Performance

Shares of FLEX LNG stock opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.03. FLEX LNG has a 52 week low of $25.70 and a 52 week high of $35.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FLEX LNG

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $97.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FLEX LNG will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in FLEX LNG during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 210.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.