FLEX LNG Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NYSE:FLNG)

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.
FLEX LNG has raised its dividend payment by an average of 153.3% per year over the last three years. FLEX LNG has a payout ratio of 114.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect FLEX LNG to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 107.9%.
FLEX LNG Stock Performance
Shares of FLEX LNG stock opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.03. FLEX LNG has a 52 week low of $25.70 and a 52 week high of $35.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FLEX LNG
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in FLEX LNG during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 210.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000.
FLEX LNG Company Profile
Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering services.
