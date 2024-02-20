Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) PT Raised to $127.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $102.00 to $127.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $74.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.35.

Shares of FND stock traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.45. 274,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,415. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $76.30 and a twelve month high of $116.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.83.

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,093.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FND. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 59,133.5% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,184,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,861,000 after acquiring an additional 25,141,795 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,908,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,518,000 after purchasing an additional 627,256 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,658,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,530,000 after purchasing an additional 300,506 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 19.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,537,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,327,000 after buying an additional 298,386 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

