Forest Avenue Capital Management LP Acquires 21,600 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Forest Avenue Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,682 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy comprises about 5.1% of Forest Avenue Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $11,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 203.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LNG traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $160.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,355,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,828. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.30 and a twelve month high of $183.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 3.44%.

LNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.70.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

