Forest Avenue Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 228,900 United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Forest Avenue Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 228,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,435,000. United States Steel makes up approximately 3.4% of Forest Avenue Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of United States Steel at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of X. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 381.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 218,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 173,480 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in United States Steel by 6.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,243,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,395,000 after buying an additional 77,225 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,673,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 33.6% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 12,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 168,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 20,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:X traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $46.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,094,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,683,329. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 2.04.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.46. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

Insider Activity at United States Steel

In other news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,086,266.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,086,266.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,458 shares of company stock valued at $13,049,275. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on X shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on United States Steel in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Argus cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.78.

About United States Steel

(Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

