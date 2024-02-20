Forest Avenue Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 201,700 Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Forest Avenue Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 201,700 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,000. Peabody Energy accounts for approximately 2.4% of Forest Avenue Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,873,533 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $193,137,000 after buying an additional 2,595,279 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 2,249.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,104,738 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $51,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,138 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 209.2% during the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,849,681 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $40,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 2,630.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,189,512 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $30,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at $27,379,000. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,750,000 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $40,862,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,480,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,458,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 4,827 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $120,385.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,831.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,750,000 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $40,862,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,480,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,458,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,457,502 shares of company stock valued at $130,185,357 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Peabody Energy Trading Down 3.2 %

BTU traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.61. 2,218,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,295,435. Peabody Energy Co. has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $28.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.02.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The coal producer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.08). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is 6.02%.

Peabody Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.