Forest Avenue Capital Management LP Sells 8,300 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Forest Avenue Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,700 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for about 3.8% of Forest Avenue Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 133,075 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $35,254,000 after buying an additional 13,197 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 5,740 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 595,122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $157,660,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 39,320 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,417,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 80,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $21,286,000 after buying an additional 14,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX traded up $1.42 on Tuesday, hitting $239.01. 841,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,180,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $190.83 and a 1-year high of $285.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $249.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen raised their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

