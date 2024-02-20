Forest Avenue Capital Management LP Takes Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Forest Avenue Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 194,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,499,000. XPO accounts for about 6.5% of Forest Avenue Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP owned about 0.17% of XPO as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in XPO in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in XPO by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in XPO by 673.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in XPO during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on XPO from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark raised their price objective on XPO from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on XPO from $96.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered XPO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, XPO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.90.

Shares of NYSE XPO traded down $2.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.53. The company had a trading volume of 870,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.10. XPO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $122.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. XPO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. XPO’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

