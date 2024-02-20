Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,543 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 1.57% of Forward Air worth $27,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 809.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 683,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,988,000 after purchasing an additional 608,430 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the third quarter worth about $1,895,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 15,487.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 726,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,942,000 after purchasing an additional 721,877 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the third quarter worth about $1,020,000. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the third quarter worth about $9,768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FWRD shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Forward Air from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.86.

Forward Air Stock Up 0.7 %

Forward Air stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.54. The company had a trading volume of 56,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,842. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.06. Forward Air Co. has a 1 year low of $39.15 and a 1 year high of $121.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.16 and a 200 day moving average of $64.76.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

