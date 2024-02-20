Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) PT Raised to $115.00 at Oppenheimer

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FRPT. StockNews.com raised shares of Freshpet to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Freshpet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $84.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.60.

FRPT stock opened at $89.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 5.52. Freshpet has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $90.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. JANA Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,405,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,545,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,519,000 after acquiring an additional 820,482 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,691,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,630,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,102,000 after acquiring an additional 605,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,959,000.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

