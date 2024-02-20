Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Friedman Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FRD opened at $17.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.34. Friedman Industries has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $18.31.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $115.97 million during the quarter.

Friedman Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,165,000. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 353,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 31,142 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Friedman Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $339,000. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Friedman Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Friedman Industries by 20.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 23,250 shares during the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

