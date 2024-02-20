Frontier Asset Management LLC Buys 2,513 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Frontier Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.25. 476,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982,229. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.38 and a 200 day moving average of $48.09. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.65 and a 1 year high of $49.13.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

