Frontier Asset Management LLC Buys 722 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Frontier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 486.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,927. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.87 and a 200-day moving average of $41.77. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.62 and a 12 month high of $42.15.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

