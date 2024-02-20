Frontier Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Frontier Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,623 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 666.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.64. The stock had a trading volume of 601,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,100. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

Featured Stories

