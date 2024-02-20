Frontier Asset Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL)

Frontier Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Inspire 100 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Frontier Asset Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Inspire 100 ETF worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Inspire 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter.

Inspire 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIBL traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,804. The company has a market capitalization of $320.90 million, a PE ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.00. Inspire 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $29.13 and a 12 month high of $36.98.

Inspire 100 ETF Profile

The Inspire 100 ESG ETF (BIBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Inspire 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap US stocks, selected based on a proprietary definition of biblical values. BIBL was launched on Oct 30, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

