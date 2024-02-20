Frontier Asset Management LLC Has $5.74 Million Stock Position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Frontier Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,784 shares during the period. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF comprises about 2.6% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Frontier Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $5,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DBMF. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 430.8% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DBMF traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.75. The stock had a trading volume of 137,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,271. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.49. The firm has a market cap of $682.66 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $29.25.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

