Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys 377,532 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,015,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 377,532 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 4.20% of ICU Medical worth $120,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in ICU Medical in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1,428.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 54.6% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICU Medical Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.43. The stock had a trading volume of 78,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,069. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.63. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.28 and a twelve month high of $212.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $152,203.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,472.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. CL King initiated coverage on ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

