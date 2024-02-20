Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 496,120 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,857,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 13,521.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,855 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 221,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

NYSE AMR traded down $5.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $368.32. The stock had a trading volume of 63,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,272. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $363.50 and a 200 day moving average of $278.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.40. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.72 and a 52-week high of $411.20.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

