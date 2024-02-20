Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,811,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,268 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $107,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRMW. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 209.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRMW stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $15.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,228. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.55. Primo Water Co. has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $16.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRMW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. CIBC upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Primo Water presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

