Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,110,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 102,046 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.08% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $91,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,527,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,916,000 after buying an additional 8,009,051 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,497,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 13.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,107,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,659 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 16.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,810,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,681 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,048,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DNB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.61. 3,619,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,500,197. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.27, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.65.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.19 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -181.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DNB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $10.30 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.21.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

(Free Report)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

