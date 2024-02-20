Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,161,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,276 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 1.02% of Mueller Industries worth $87,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 192.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MLI stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.88. The stock had a trading volume of 282,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,866. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $50.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.01.

In other news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 58,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $2,639,927.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 321,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,514,864.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $246,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 58,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $2,639,927.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 321,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,514,864.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 164,602 shares of company stock worth $7,775,459 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on MLI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

