Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,224,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 41,550 shares during the quarter. Olin accounts for about 0.9% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $161,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Olin by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Olin by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 38,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Olin by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

In other news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 71,800 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $3,770,936.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,511.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 71,800 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $3,770,936.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,511.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 539,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $29,102,138.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,575.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 674,378 shares of company stock worth $36,298,062. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OLN traded down $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.47. The stock had a trading volume of 553,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,972. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $61.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.56.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Olin had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

