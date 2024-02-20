Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $111.45 Million Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,265,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,198 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 3.18% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $111,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 102,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 52,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on APLE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

NYSE:APLE traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $15.96. 798,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,968,104. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $17.90.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 137.14%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

(Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.