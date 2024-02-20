Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $310.73 Million Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,594,481 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 621,715 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group comprises 1.8% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.49% of Citizens Financial Group worth $310,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

CFG traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $31.38. 1,327,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,056,289. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $42.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.94. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 54.02%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CFG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

