Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $84.40 Million Stock Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 689,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,594 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $84,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 207.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,968 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 124,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,216,000 after acquiring an additional 62,569 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes Stock Down 0.8 %

MTH traded down $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.19. The company had a trading volume of 113,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,282. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.78. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $103.61 and a one year high of $179.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insider Activity at Meritage Homes

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $1,018,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $1,018,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.61, for a total transaction of $54,176.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $132,618.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,152 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,315. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on MTH shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.