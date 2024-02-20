Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,453,504 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,768,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,453,504 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.92% of H&R Block worth $119,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in H&R Block by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,444,000 after purchasing an additional 961,159 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,622,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,508 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,844,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,539,000 after acquiring an additional 118,329 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,318,000 after acquiring an additional 100,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,263,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,259,000 after acquiring an additional 228,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Stock Performance

H&R Block stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.34. The stock had a trading volume of 265,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,759. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.67.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.45 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 227.22% and a net margin of 16.98%. H&R Block’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other H&R Block news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $2,208,613.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,915,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

About H&R Block

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

