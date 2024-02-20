Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,469,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,291 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.43% of Columbia Sportswear worth $108,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 1,243.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,859,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $338,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572,227 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,144,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $283,721,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,717,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,390,000 after purchasing an additional 476,394 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,008,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,868,000 after buying an additional 41,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 988,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,271,000 after purchasing an additional 36,689 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Sportswear

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $195,242.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 122,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,950,741.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COLM. StockNews.com cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COLM

Columbia Sportswear Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of COLM traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.04. 153,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,731. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.97. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $91.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.06%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.