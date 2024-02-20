Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 143,024 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,569,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 143,024 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $119,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KRG. StockNews.com cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

Shares of KRG traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.23. 336,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,875,717. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $18.77 and a 52-week high of $24.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.79. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.30.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 454.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kite Realty Group Trust

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 60,000 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $1,314,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,291.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

