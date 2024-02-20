Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 33,729 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,071,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 33,729 shares during the quarter. Cabot comprises 0.8% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 3.70% of Cabot worth $143,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cabot by 541.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 69,298 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 18.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 2.1% in the second quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 645,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,146,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the second quarter worth approximately $678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Cabot Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Cabot stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.55. The stock had a trading volume of 65,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,683. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Cabot Co. has a 12 month low of $63.73 and a 12 month high of $86.67.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cabot news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 55,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $4,413,669.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,331.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

