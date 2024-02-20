Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 41,328 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,705 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,328 shares during the period. First Citizens BancShares comprises about 1.2% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.05% of First Citizens BancShares worth $210,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA traded down $11.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,503.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,583. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $505.84 and a 12 month high of $1,552.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,446.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,410.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.89.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $48.49 by ($1.91). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 51.04%. On average, research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 177.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total transaction of $3,306,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,246.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total transaction of $3,306,866.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,246.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total transaction of $1,045,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at $20,874,110.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FCNCA shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Raymond James started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,620.67.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

