Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 44,849 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,268,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,849 shares during the quarter. Brink’s accounts for about 1.4% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Brink’s worth $237,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StockNews.com raised shares of Brink's from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Shares of BCO stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.54. 37,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,378. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.60 and its 200 day moving average is $77.45. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $59.46 and a 1 year high of $90.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Brink’s announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 15.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

