Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 44,849 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,268,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,849 shares during the quarter. Brink’s accounts for about 1.4% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Brink’s worth $237,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.
Brink’s Stock Performance
Shares of BCO stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.54. 37,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,378. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.60 and its 200 day moving average is $77.45. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $59.46 and a 1 year high of $90.13.
Brink’s Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 29.73%.
Brink’s announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 15.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Brink’s Profile
The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Brink’s
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.