Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,194 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,656,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,194 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.62% of Stifel Financial worth $101,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SF. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stifel Financial in the third quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 97.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 111.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $682,191,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 39.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SF. UBS Group boosted their price target on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Stifel Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SF traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.99. 175,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,187. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $53.47 and a twelve month high of $77.54.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stifel Financial news, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $524,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

